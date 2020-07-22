Abbotsford police officer assaulted in Nelson dies from injuries

The Abbotsford police officer on life support following an assault in Nelson last week has died in hospital.

“It is with great sadness that the Abbotsford Police Department announces the death of our officer, friend and colleague, Const. Allan Young,” says an Abbotsford Police news release. “Constable Young passed away peacefully last night (July 21) surrounded by those who love him.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother officer. His smile, personality and character cannot be replaced and will forever echo in our hallways.

“We extend a heart-felt thank you to our community for the support that we and Allan’s family have received.”

Young, a 20-year veteran of the Abbotsford Police Department, was off duty in Nelson when he sustained injuries from an altercation with a 26-year-old man with a weapon, according to the Nelson Police Department.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly causing a disturbance on the 600 block of Baker Street when Young approached him. The man was arrested on scene and is now being charged with aggravated assault, according to the Nelson Police Department.

“This investigation is in the preliminary stages. However, it appears that one male was causing a disturbance in the roadway when the victim approached him and a physical altercation ensued,” said the Nelson Police Department. “The two parties did not know each other.”

Young was born in Dumbarton, Scotland and joined the British Royal Navy at 16-years old as a Marine Engineering Mechanic and served until 1987.

He immigrated to Canada in 1997 and joined the Toronto Police Service in 2000. He joined the Abbotsford force four years later, where he spent time in Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Unit.

The Nelson Police Department General Investigation Section, in consultation with RCMP Major Crimes Unit, are conducting the investigation and encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 250-354-3919.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man,” said the Nelson Police Department.

Abbotsford News