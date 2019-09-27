Abbotsford Police map plots out neighbourhood crimes

The Abbotsford Police Department website includes a map that plots crimes throughout the city.

Ever wondered what crime is like in your neighbourhood?

A lot of people might not be aware that the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has a tool that can help answer that question.

The APD website includes a crime map that pinpoints the areas where specific crimes – such as thefts, property crime and break-ins – have occurred over any given time frame.

Visitors to the website can fine-tune their search to a specific street or take a more general look at what’s going on across Abbotsford.

The week of Sept. 18 to 25, for example, shows that there were 97 reported incidents across town.

This includes two robberies – one at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way and the other on Sept. 22 at around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of McCallum Road.

The crime map can be found online at abbypd.ca under the “crime prevention” tab.

