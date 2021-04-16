Abbotsford Police looking to identify gas station bandit

Abbotsford Police are hoping the public can help them identify a robbery suspect, who made off with cash and cigarettes in a string of gas station heists.

On April 13 at 6:49 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Domo Gas Station on the 32400 of South Fraser Way. It was reported a man wearing a face mask walked into the kiosk with a firearm and held up the store.

The following day at 10:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to an identical robbery at the Petro Gas Station on the same block.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is now in charge of the investigation and is seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone who was in the area of these crimes and saw someone matching the description in the picture, or may have CTTV or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact investigators: 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford News