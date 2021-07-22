Abbotsford Police looking for arson suspect who targeted church

Suspect caught on CCTV and police looking for more video evidence from public

The Central Heights church in Abbotsford was the target of a suspected arsonist on Wednesday night. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police are searching for a suspect in an arson that targeted a local church.

They responded to the fire on Wednesday night (July 21) at about 8 p.m. on the south side of Central Heights church at 1661 McCallum Rd. Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Patrol members reviewed CCTV and the suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, average build, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’8″-5’10”, wearing a grey baseball hat, a bright yellow rain jacket, white muscle shirt, blue/green shorts with a pattern, black and white shoes, and carrying a dark brown or black backpack.

At the time of the fire, the church was closed and unoccupied. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished with minimal damage.

The Abbotsford Police Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident as the fire is considered suspicious. At this time no motive has been identified.

Detectives are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dash cam footage of the area surrounding Central Heights church between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford News