Abbotsford police K9 unit arrests man after pursuit in North Clearbrook neighbourhood

Suspect resists arrest after breaching no-contact-order with another citizen two days in a row

The suspect will be charged with two counts of breaching no-contact-order and two counts of obstruction of justice. (Black Press files.)

A man has been arrested by Abbotsford police after a 30 minute pursuit with a K9 unit in the North Clearbrook neighbourhood.

“The dog ends up tracking and locating him in a house under construction,” said Const. Jody Thomas, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department. “He resisted arrest and there was a fight with [officers] and the dog and he was taken into custody.”

The chase started at 7:20 a.m. after police arrived on scene after the suspect breached a no-contact-order with another citizen when he showed up to a residence on Balsam Cresent and attempted to break in.

The man, described as being in his late 20s, also breached the no contact order yesterday but was able to evade capture when police arrived on scene. A warrant was put out after he escaped.

Four charges have been laid, two for breaking the no-contact-order and two obstruction of justice and additional charges may be considered.

The man was taken to hospital for precautionary measures from minor injuries sustained in the arrest.

