Abbotsford Police issue warning about man involved in gang conflict

Jason Himpfen poses 'significant risk' to community and those associated with him

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says “compelling circumstances” have led to them issuing a warning about a man involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police say Jason Himpfen, 45, poses a “significant risk” to the community and anyone associated with him.

“As many gang-related shootings occur in public places, this means that Jason Himpfen’s presence in public places creates a serious risk to public safety,” said Const. Mike Willford.

He said the APD believes it is in the public’s best interest for the warning to be issued. He said anyone who sees Himpfen in public should first leave the area and then contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

“Where possible, police officers will attend that location and take steps to maintain public safety,” Willford said.

Himpfen is five-foot-10, 200 pounds, with short dark hair and hazel eyes. He frequently has a full beard.

In 2018, Himpfen was acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2010 shooting death in Abbotsford of single mom Mandy Johnson of Langley. He was also acquitted of the attempted murder of a man whose name is protected by a publication ban.

Johnson, 22, was gunned down on July 28, 2010 while she was in a vehicle on Polar Avenue in Abbotsford. She had no criminal history and was not involved in the drug trade.

At the time, she was there with a man who had arranged to meet with Himpfen and gang leader Gavin Grewal, who himself was gunned down in North Vancouver in December 2017.

The meeting quickly resulted in shots being fired at the man and at Johnson.

Himpfen and Grewal were both charged, but Himpfen was acquitted because the judge said it had not been proved at trial that he – and not Grewal – had been the shooter.

Himpfen was also charged with attempted murder in 2004 after firing shots at an apartment complex on Mayfair Avenue. Police had been at the complex, executing a search warrant, when Himpfen drove up, fired a gun and fled.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her foot. Himpfen was convicted the following year of the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by three years of probation.

vhopes@abbynews.com

