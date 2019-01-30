Abbotsford police investigation temporarily closed elementary school’s doors

School district has not yet responded with comment on Tuesday's shelter-in-place at Centennial Park

Centennial Park Elementary School was placed on shelter-in-place status Tuesday morning due to an unspecified police investigation.

A notice published to the Abbotsford School District website states that the school, located just northwest of Mill Lake Park, the school was placed under shelter-in-place at the request of the Abbotsford Police Department “as they work on an active police investigation.”

The shelter-in-place procedure is a short-term quasi-lockdown measure for safety and security, in which exterior doors are locked and students and staff are kept inside the building.

“All students and staff are safe, and classes continue as usual,” the ASD statement says. “School dismissal may be temporarily delayed.”

The shelter-in-place status was lifted by 3:24 p.m. and students were dismissed from school.

According to the ASD website, the shelter-in-place procedure is, by nature, a reaction to an external hazard, which can include environmental issues, extreme weather, police investigations and others.

APD spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird referred comment on matters of shelter-in-place procedures to the school district.

Abbotsford School District spokesperson Kayla Stuckart said the procedure was enacted to assist with a police case.

“Due to the nature of the case, we cannot share details. There was no active threat to students or staff,” Stuckart said in an email.

The News will update with more information if and when the school district responds.

