Abbotsford Police investigating shooting

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Abbotsford on Yukon Crescent on Friday night.

Cops were called to the 33000 block of Yukon Crescent at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday after a report of shots fired.

Officers on scene later discovered a residence that had been shot at, but no one was injured as a result.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted attack.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have assumed this investigation and are asking to speak to witnesses to this incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

