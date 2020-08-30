Abbotsford Police investigating shooting on Mayfair Avenue

Shots fired call came in on Saturday night, no one injured due to incident

The Abbotsford Police Department continue to investigate after a shooting on Mayfair Avenue on Saturday night.

APD responded to a report of shots fired in the 33800-block of Mayfair Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m.

The 22-year-old victim explained to police that he and his girlfriend were in their vehicle in the driveway when the occupants of a dark pick-up truck fired shots at them, hitting the car and the house. The suspects fled the scene, but there were no injuries due to the shooting.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, while the motive is not known at this time, police do not believe this was a random attack.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.