Abbotsford Police investigating early morning home invasion

Nobody was injured in incident and police say it doesn't appear to be random

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a home invasion that took place on July 28. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police are investigating an early morning home invasion.

The incident took place on July 28 at about 4:45 a.m. in the 31400 block of Sunnyside Crescent.

Police say there were no injuries sustained due to the incident. They also say it is not believed to be a random incident and there is no indication that the public is in any danger. Abbotsford Police Major Crime detectives have taken conduct of this investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday July 28 is asked to contact the Abbotsford police Department at 604-859-5225.

