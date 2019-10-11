Abbotsford police hold design competition for anniversary coins

Winning designs will be selected for six different coin themes

The Abbotsford Police Department is accepting design submissions for coins they will be creating to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020.

There will be six coins released under the themes: honour, integrity, service, courage, strength in community and a leadership/chief’s coin. The winning six design submissions, one for each theme, will be selected.

Interested parties looking to submit a design or wanting more information should email: AbbyPD25coin@abbypd.ca.

The competition closes on Nov. 3.

