Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Abbotsford man has been missing since Tuesday evening, believed to be in Ledgeview area

Abbotsford resident Brook Morrison has not been seen since Tuesday evening. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Abbotsford resident Brook Morrison.

Morrison was last heard from on Tuesday evening at 5:45 pm when he left his residence in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.

Morrison is believed to still be in Abbotsford. He stands 5’5″ tall, slim build, blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 120 pounds. What he is wearing is currently unknown.

The APD also provided an update at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday night stating that they along with Fraser Valley Search and Rescue continued their search tonight, but they have not been able to yet locate Morrison. They do not know if Brook is equipped for hiking or the cooler weather.

Morrison’s cellular phone is tracking to the area of Eagle Mountain- possibly Ledgeview.

Those familiar with the trails in and around the Ledgeview, Sumas Mountain or Auguston trail systems are asked to keep an eye out for Morrison. Anyone who saw Brook in the past 24 hours, or anyone that may resemble him, please call contact the APD.

If you see anything that may help with this search, please contact the APD by calling 604-859-5225.

