Abbotsford Police event attracts horse, goats, snakes and more

The Abbotsford Police Department released a video on Monday showing the array of creatures that showed up for Bring Your Pet to Work Day.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) released a video today (Monday) showing the variety of creatures that occupied their building on “Bring Your Pet to Work Day.”

The video shows a collection of creatures that include a horse, goats, turtles, snakes, a tarantula and others.

The APD explained that the venture was part of t its new “employee wellness initiative.”

“An unexpectedly substantial amount of our staff participated, bringing to work an unusual collection of pets,” the department said in a press release.

The release further stated that the APD was offering its apologies to those who came to the building and found parking limited – they said they have since moved all the stock trailers and feeding stations – or experienced a delay at the public service counter.

“So, due to animals overcrowding our office, allergies, and an overabundance of love and attention showered on our pets today, we will be keeping our pets at home and instead push forward with our therapy dog project,” the release said.

“Rest assured, we will continue to explore less disruptive employee wellness opportunities.

“We want to thank the community for their patience and support of this project, but for now we will end this initiative cold turkey, and let sleeping dogs lie.”

Of course, the announcement was all in good fun – today is April Fools’ Day.