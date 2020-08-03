Abbotsford Police Department provide more details on mental health incident

The Abbotsford Police Department has provided an update on the mental health incident that occurred yesterday at Edgeview Place.

According to an update posted on the APD’s Facebook page, officers were called to assist an Abbotsford mental health team and the family of a 27-year-old man who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The family residing in the house had already left when the cops arrived.

Officers arrived to find the front door open, but those on the scene were certain that the young man was still in the house.

Numerous attempts were made by patrol officers and then a crisis negotiator to initiate contact with the man through calling out to him and using the loud-haler, which was unsuccessful. Two Flash Sound Distraction Device were used, one at the front and one at the rear of the house to try and get the man’s attention. The concern was that he was in a very deep sleep or may have harmed himself.

Police resources at the scene included AbbyPD Patrol Section, a Crisis Negotiation Team member and one on duty member of the Emergency Response Team. The ARV (Armoured Rescue Vehicle) was brought to the scene to ensure public, officer and subject safety due to the potential of him being armed with an improvised weapon.

After two hours, the man walked out of his home, seeing the officers he began to turn to go back in the home. At that time, an arwen round (non-lethal) was deployed which grazed his leg. The young man stopped and the situation was resolved. He was taken into custody and transported to hospital for medical assistance.

The APD posted this information approximately one hour ago, two hours after an update on week six of the APD Summer Scavenger Hunt.

Abbotsford News