Abbotsford Police Department closes front counters at two locations

The Abbotsford Police Department has closed the front counter at its headquarters on Justice Way, as well as its community policing offie on Marshall Road. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has closed the front counters at its headquarters on Justice Way and its community policing office on Marshall Road in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the APD’s policing units will remain fully operational and continue to respond to calls.

She said anyone who has been notified that they have items to be picked up at the property office can email askproperty@abbypd.ca to make an appointment for pickup or to receive further instructions.

Anyone required to come in for court-mandated fingerprinting should go to the APD headquarters at 2838 Justice Way and press the button to the right of the front door.

Reports of emergencies or crimes in progress can still be done by calling 911, while non-emergency incidents can be reported by calling 604-859-5225, texting 22973 (abbypd) or going online at abbypd.ca/online-crime-reporting.

Bird said that anyone requiring an APD officer for service should advise the dispatcher or office if they have flu-like symptoms, have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbotsford News