Abbotsford police assist with investigation into 100 Mile House shooting

Suspect still at large after man shot in hip during argument with friend

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is assisting 100 Mile House RCMP with the investigation into a shooting that took place Saturday in which the suspect is still at large.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. to a rural property along High Country Road near 100 Mile House.

A man who had been shot in his hip was located in his vehicle at the Interlakes Market on Highway 24. The man said that he had been shot by a friend after the two had been drinking and got into a heated argument.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later had surgery and remains in stable condition, and police went to the rural property to try to find the suspect.

The man was not located, and police believe he fled back to the Lower Mainland.

Police said a search of the property turned up evidence related to the shooting, although they did not provide the specifics.

RCMP said other police agencies, including the APD and Kamloops RCMP, have been called in to assist with the investigation.

The APD referred questions about their involvement to the RCMP.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said she could not provide the specifics of the APD’s involvement at this time and whether the suspect is from Abbotsford or is believed to be in the community.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation, and the RCMP are actively looking to located the suspect in the 100 Mile House shooting,” she said.

“While I cannot speak to the specifics at this time, as with any investigation, we follow the evidence, seeking assistance not only from the public, but from other police agencies such as APD.”

