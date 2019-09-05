Abbotsford Police ask ‘What is behind box No. 1?’ in search for owner of stolen goods

Mystery box and contents among more than $300,000 worth of property seized in July

Nearly three months after seizing $300,000 worth of stolen goods from a rural Abbotsford property, police are hoping to find the owner of one of the last thieved items that have yet to be returned to their proper home.

On Thursday police released a photo of a large wooden box. Inside, apparently, is a large piece of machinery. The machinery takes up 80 per cent of the three-foot-wide, four-foot-deep, four-foot-tall box.

RELATED: Police recover $300,000 in stolen goods from Abbotsford property

The actual owner is asked to email serial numbers or identifying features to askproperty@abbypd.ca.

The box was one of a number of items recovered in early July after officerS spotted a stolen flat deck truck carrying an excavator onto a property in the 1200-block of Columbia Road. Police arrested a 45-year-old man and seized more than $300,000 worth of stolen property. Items seized included excavating equipment, bobcats, trailers, a jet ski, vehicles, drugs – including suspected heroin, cocaine meth – and five guns.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter