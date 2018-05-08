Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Abbotsford Police have arrested a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment, woke her up with a fright and ran when she screamed.

Thomas Michael Pappas, 53, now faces a charge of breaking and entering into a dwelling house.

The incident happened on April 5. Police released a statement two weeks later, as they had yet to locate a suspect.

At the time, Sgt. Judy Bird said the victim was unable to describe the man, as it was dark in her bedroom at the time of the break-in.

She said there were no signs of a physical break-in and it’s not clear how he got into the apartment in the 30550-block of Cardinal Avenue. Police did not disclose whether anything was stolen from the apartment.

Cops searched the area at the time and reviewed CCTV footage. They also spoke to neighbours.