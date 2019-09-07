Abbotsford police are warning parents of gangs recruiting their kids through “Dial-a-Dope” rings

Abbotsford police are warning parents about dial-a-dope rings, operations they say are the first step towards joining a criminal gang.

“A dial-a-doper is an individual who delivers drugs to specific locations day or night… typically a teenager or young adult who has access to a vehicle,” said an AbbyPD social media post.

Customers are provided with a phone number and can have the drugs delivered “very much like a pizza delivery service.”

These youth are usually provided a burner phone from the criminal organization trying to recruit them. This is known to be the more dangerous position of a drug operation as it puts the person delivering the product at risk of being robbed by either drug users or rival gangs.

The Abbotsford Police Department are encouraging parents who suspect their kids of being involved in such operations to contact the Abbotsford Police Gang Crime Unit at 604-864-4777 (email gangintervention@abbypd.ca) or CFSEU-BC’s Gang Intervention Team today for support at 604-897-6023 (gangintervention@cfseu.bc.ca).

