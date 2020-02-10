Abbotsford Olympians hit the pool in 2020

First events of new calendar for local swim club sees good results

Ashia Demsky of the Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club impressed at the recent Canadian Dolphin Swim Club’s New Year’s Invitational Swim Meet.

The event, which ran from Jan. 17 to 19, was held at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and had 437 swimmers competing for top spots.

Demsky, 15, placed seventh in the 100 metre butterfly with a best time of 1:27.92. She also placed eighth in the 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:39.75, the 200m breaststroke with a time of 3:37.57 and in the 400m freestyle with a time of 5:58.81.

A total of 10 AOSC swimmers also competed at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians novice meet on Jan. 25.

Jaiden Grams, 11, placed first in two events – in the 25m freestyle with a time of 25.66 seconds and in the 25m breaststroke with a time of 34.45 seconds.

Sarah Wooffinden, 14, placed first in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 48.23 and in the 50m freestyle with a time of 35.66.

Jaikob Grams, 8, placed first in the 25m backstroke with a time of 37.48. He also placed second in the 25m backstroke with a time of 32.70 and in the 25m freestyle with a time of 34.22.

Gwen Barker, 12, placed third in the 200m freestyle with a time of 3:59.12.

Registration for the AOSC is ongoing. Two-week free tryouts are offered from the first to the 15th of every month. Call 604-825-1856 or visit abbotsfordolympians.com for more details.