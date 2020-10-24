Abbotsford-Mission riding one of the closest races in the province

Simon Gibson watching the vote count come in at the Best Western Hotel in Mission. Kevin Mills photo.

The Abbotsford-Mission riding is one of the tightest races in the province.

BC NDP candidate Pam Alexis and BC Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson were neck and neck as the votes rolled in after polls closed.

With 33 of 99 polls reporting, Gibson led with 1,217 votes to Alexis’ 1,112 votes; with 55 of the polls reporting, Gibson led 2,421 votes to Alexis’ 2,221.

As of 10:30 p.m., the Liberal lead has shrunk to less than 100 votes with 96 polls reporting.

As the current Mission mayor, Alexis had a closer connection to the riding than the previous NDP candidate running in the 2017 election, who did not live in the area.

Liberal incumbent candidate Gibson had won the 2017 count by over 50 per cent of the total votes.

An estimated 8,119 mail-in ballots were requested from Elections BC within the Abbotsford-Mission riding. There are 47,043 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

ELECTION 2020: Watch the numbers roll in for Mission’s two ridings

Mission City Record