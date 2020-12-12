Abbotsford-Mission bridge re-opens after lengthy closure

The Abbotsford-Mission bridge has re-opened. closed after a vehicle incident early Saturday morning.

The bridge was first closed at 6:25 a.m. and remained blocked to traffic in both directions through much of the morning.

Motorists were urged to take a different route. The closest crossings are the Golden Ears Bridge, to the west, and the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge, to the east.

Watch for more.

Abbotsford News