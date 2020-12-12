Abbotsford-Mission bridge closed to traffic

Vehicle incident has blocked bridge for several hours Saturday

The Abbotsford-Mission bridge is closed after a vehicle incident early Saturday morning.

The bridge was first closed at 6:25 a.m. and remains blocked to traffic in both directions as of 8:45 a.m.

Motorists are urged to take a different route. The closest crossings are the Golden Ears Bridge, to the west, and the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge, to the east.

Watch for more.

