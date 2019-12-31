Abbotsford missing-person cold case posted on national website

Wesley Foulds went missing on March 4, 2009; truck was found in Mission

Wesley Foulds of Abbotsford was last seen on March 4, 2009. His case has now been posted on a national missing-persons website.

An Abbotsford missing-person case that is over 10 years old has made its way onto a national website in hopes of generating new information.

The case involves Wesley Foulds, who was last seen on March 4, 2009 at the age of 52.

Foulds left his Abbotsford home that morning for a doctor’s appointment in Burnaby, but never showed up nor did he turn up in Whonnock – west of Mission – for his shift for a company that runs group homes and day programs for adults with disabilities.

The following day, Foulds’ red 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was found by a BC Hydro crew at the Hayward Lake recreation site in Mission.

An extensive search of the area was conducted. Later, small samples of of blood found on the driver’s seat proved to be Foulds’.

His cellphone was recovered from the truck, but his wallet has never been found.

Police have said that despite a “thorough” and “diligent” investigation, they have been unable to determine what happened to Foulds.

Nick Oldrieve, executive director of the Ontario-based website Please Bring Me Home, said he was contacted by Foulds’ niece to post the case online.

RELATED: Missing man’s wife files complaint

RELATED: Abbotsford Police release new information on two-year-old missing person case

The website partners with Guardians of Our Angels Missing Persons Canada to focus on missing-person cold cases across the nation.

“Both organizations will share information, techniques and expertise in order to do everything possible to bring missing people home,” the site states.

Oldrieve said any information provided is passed on to the detective in charge of each case, but the identities of tipsters remain anonymous if requested.

He said they also have their own team of retired law enforcement personnel, criminologists, private investigators and search team members to work on cases.

The website says that Foulds’ family believes foul play was involved in his disappearance, and that he did not run off or commit suicide.

“There was a private investigator that looked into his case and they found there were no financial transactions, no contacts with people after the disappearance, and the PI could find no sign that Wesley had a private life that his family and friends did not know about,” the page states.

Tips can be provided online at pleasebringmehome.com, through Facebook (“Please Bring Me Home”) or by email at pleasebringmehome@outlook.com.

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

Send Vikki an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.