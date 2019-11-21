Abbotsford man’s murder trial set for January

An Abbotsford man accused of killing a woman three years ago in a Kamloops motel may opt not to be tried by a jury of his peers.

David Albert Miller, 69, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Debra Novacluse, who was found dead in a suite at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive on Aug. 27, 2016.

The two had been visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford, police said at the time. Miller was later arrested in Ontario.

Miller was not present for a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 18, during which a judge was told the accused may choose to be tried by a judge alone.

A decision will be made on Dec. 19, which is Miller’s next scheduled pre-trial conference.

His trial is slated to begin on Jan. 13.