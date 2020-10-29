Abbotsford man wins almost $57K in Lotto 6/49

Kevin Fowler matches five out of six numbers, using dog's age and other numbers

Kevin Fowler of Abbotsford won almost $57,000 in the Lotto 6/49 drawn from Aug. 15. (Submitted photo)

Kevin Fowler’s unique way to pick his own lottery numbers paid-off handsomely for the Abbotsford resident, who won $56,936.20 after matching five out of six numbers plus the bonus during the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 15.

“They’re based off some birthdays – my dog’s age and some random numbers,” he said of the numbers he selects for Lotto 6/49.

Fowler purchased and checked his ticket at the Marshall Road Mini Mart and recently claimed his prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process.

“It feels good,” he said. “It is great to win.”

