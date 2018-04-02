Abbotsford man sentenced to one-year jail term for child porn offence

Two other charges were stayed for Robert Hillier, 38

Robert Hillier of Abbotsford has been sentenced on a charge of possessing child pornography.

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to one year in prison, followed by two years of probation, after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Robert Gordon Hillier, 38, was sentenced Thursday in Abbotsford provincial court.

He was initially charged with three offences, but the other two charges – importing/distributing child porn and accessing child porn – were stayed at sentencing.

Hillier pleaded guilty last December.

He was arrested and charged in March 2017, following an investigation that began in October 2016.

At that time, investigators received information that an internet subscriber was uploading images of child sexual abuse.

In the months that followed, a suspect was identified in connection to that account.

The major crime unit of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) executed a search warrant at the residence on Jan. 12, 2017 and seized various computer devices and cellphones.

An examination of the materials revealed thousands of child pornography images and videos, police said at the time.