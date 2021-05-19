Abbotsford man sentenced to 4 years for fentanyl operation and other offences

Police busted a home on Golden Avenue in Abbotsford in 2017 and found a fentanyl-processing operation, drugs and a loaded gun. The man charged in relation to that bust has now been sentenced to four years in jail. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

An Abbotsford man who police say is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict has been sentenced to four years in prison for weapon and drug offences, including the production of fentanyl.

Manvir Grewal, 26, was sentenced Monday (May 17) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford after previously being convicted of nine of the 14 charges against him.

He was sentenced on five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of production of a controlled substance, careless use of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Grewal was arrested in 2017 as part of an investigation by the drug enforcement unit that was targeting gang associates and the distribution of fentanyl.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a search warrant executed at Grewal’s residence on Golden Avenue turned up cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, oxycodone, Xanax, about $1,000 cash and a loaded handgun.

As well, investigators located a fentanyl-processing operation, she said.

Bird said Grewal has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. At the time of his arrest, he had no prior criminal charges, according to the provincial court database.

