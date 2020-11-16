Abbotsford man sentenced for robbery at bank ATM

An Abbotsford man who attempted to rob a woman at a bank ATM in January of this year has been sentenced to a 15-month jail term to be followed by two years of probation.

Scott Kuebeck, 32, was sentenced Friday (Nov. 13) in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to robbery and disguising his face with the intent of committing an offence.

A third charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose was stayed during sentencing.

The incident in question took place on Jan. 16, when a woman who was intending to deposit a cheque into a bank in the 3300 block of South Fraser Way was followed by Kuebeck.

RELATED: Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Kuebeck claimed he had a knife and demanded money, but the woman told him she didn’t have any.

He threatened he would stab her if she didn’t give him her purse, but she refused to do so.

Deterred after looking at the bank camera, Kuebeck ran off. Officers spotted him running down the street in dark clothes and a balaclava, and stopped him.

He has been in custody ever since.

Kuebeck was charged with 13 counts of robbery in 2017 and pleaded guilt to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of probation.

Kuebeck produced a knife in five of the incidents, and in two of them he said he had a gun, although he didn’t.

The Crown lawyer at the time said Kuebeck owed a large drug debt from his heroin addiction and people were after him to pay up.

In late 2018, Judge Jill Rounthwaite said although Kuebeck’s crimes had caused significant psychological harm, his efforts to turn his life around in prison were commendable. Rounthwaite gave him three years’ credit for the time he had served before sentencing.

RELATED: Man sentenced for 9 robberies praised by judge for efforts to change life

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter