Abbotsford man sentenced for drug charges, including fentanyl

Akashdeep Bhoot was among 3 arrested following 2017 investigation

An Abbotsford man who was among three people arrested and charged in 2017 after police seized drugs that included fentanyl and carfentanil has been sentenced to just over 18 months in prison.

Akashdeep Bhoot, 22, was sentenced July 19 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster to two counts of drug trafficking and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

His jail term will be followed by 18 months of probation.

Bhoot and two others – Karanjit Mann and Sarabjit Mann – were charged with a total of 30 offences following a bust in March 2017.

At the time, police said that a “pretty comprehensive investigation” began at the beginning of that year into a drug operation in Abbotsford.

As part of the investigation, police executed search warrants of a residence and four vehicles in central Abbotsford.

Drugs seized included heroin and cocaine, which analysis later showed both contained fentanyl, carfentanil and methylfentanyl.

Fentanyl is an opioid attributed to the epidemic in drug-overdose deaths across the province in recent years.

Carfentanil is believed to be 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and had just begun showing up on the local drug scene at the time.

Methlyfentanyl, an analog of fentanyl, is similarly more potent than fentanyl.

Bhoot was the last of the three men charged to be sentenced. The other two were both sentenced in November 2017.

Sarabjit Mann, 24, received a five-year sentence on 11 drug charges and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Karanjit Mann, 21, received a jail term of three years and 75 days on one count of drug trafficking and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.