Abbotsford man pleads guilty to robbery at bank ATM

Scott Kuebeck is shown here during his Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He was later sentenced for nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (KAM Productions file photo)

An Abbotsford man who attempted to rob a woman at a bank ATM earlier this year has pleaded guilty to two of the charges he faced.

Scott Kuebeck, 32, pleaded guilty on June 11 in Abbotsford provincial court to robbery and disguising his face with the intent of committing an offence.

A third charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose is expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Kuebeck is next due back in court Aug. 24 for the presentation of a psychological report, at which time sentencing could proceed or could be scheduled for a later date.

The incident in question took place on Jan. 16, when a woman who was intending to deposit a cheque into a bank in the 3300 block of South Fraser Way was followed by Kuebeck.

Kuebeck claimed he had a knife and demanded money, but the woman told him she didn’t have any.

He threatened he would stab her if she didn’t give him her purse, but she refused to do so.

Deterred after looking at the bank camera, Kuebeck ran off. Officers spotted him running down the street in dark clothes and a balaclava, and stopped him.

He has been in custody ever since.

Kuebeck was charged with 13 counts of robbery in 2017 and pleaded guilt to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of probation.

Kuebeck produced a knife in five of the incidents, and in two of them he said he had a gun, although he didn’t.

The Crown lawyer at the time said Kuebeck owed a large drug debt from his heroin addiction and people were after him to pay up.

In late 2018, Judge Jill Rounthwaite said, although Kuebeck’s crimes had caused significant psychological harm, his efforts to turn his life around in prison were commendable. Rounthwaite gave him three years’ credit for the time he had served before sentencing.

