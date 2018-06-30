Abbotsford man pleads guilty to four of nine child porn charges

Kyle Dieno, 31, is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 30

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to four of the nine child porn offences with which he was charged earlier this year.

Kyle Dieno, 31, recently pleaded guilty in Abbotsford provincial court to possession of child pornography, sexual interference, and two counts of distributing child porn.

The five other charges are expected to be stayed at sentencing: accessing child porn, making child porn, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, and one more count of distributing child porn.

Dieno’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 30 in Abbotsford.

The investigation into Dieno began after the Abbotsford Police Department received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse.

A search warrant was then executed at Dieno’s residence, where police seized electronic devices, including computers, memory cards and a cellphone.

Dieno was arrested on Jan. 31 and was subsequently charged.

Further investigation later resulted in additional charges.