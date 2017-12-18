Abbotsford man pleads guilty to child porn offence

Robert Hillier was arrested and charged in March of this year

Robert Hillier of Abbotsford has pleaded guilty to a child pornography offence.

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to one of the three child pornography offences for which he was charged in March of this year.

Robert Gordon Hillier, 38, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15 to possession of child pornography. Charges of importing/distributing child porn and accessing child porn are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Hillier is next due back in Abbotsford provincial court on Feb. 23 for a pre-sentence report, including a psychiatric report.

He was arrested and charged in March, following an investigation that began in October 2016.

At that time, investigators received information that an internet subscriber was uploading images of child sexual abuse.

In the months that followed, a suspect was identified in connection to that account.

The major crime unit of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) executed a search warrant at the residence on Jan. 12 and seized various computer devices and cellphones.

An examination of the materials revealed thousands of child pornography images and videos, police said at the time.