Abbotsford man dies in hit-and-run while cycling in Washington

Seattle police still searching for driver of vehicle that killed Michael Colmant

Michael Colmant, a former manager of Abbotsford International Airport, was killed in a hit-and-run in Washington state while he was riding his bicycle.

An Abbotsford man who had been working in Washington state for several years was killed April 11 by a hit-and-run driver as he was riding his bicycle.

Michael Colmant, 63, was cycling north along Seward Park Avenue South in King County, southeast of Seattle, at about 7 p.m. when a car driving south in the northbound lane struck him head-on.

Police said witnesses began administering CPR until medics arrived, and medics attempted life-saving measures on the way to the hospital, but Colmant was declared dead upon arrival.

Seattle police are continuing to look for a silver 2000 Lincoln LS.

Colmant – an avid swimmer, cyclist and triathlon/marathon participant – was deputy director of King County International Airport – Boeing Field, and had been employed there since 1999.

His daughter Sydney, wife Dorie, stepdaughter Candice and Candice’s daughter Kiana all live in Abbotsford.

Sydney said her parents moved in 1990 from Williams Lake, where her dad left his job as airport manager to take on the same position in Abbotsford.

ALSO READ: Crown seeking jail time for 72-year-old Chilliwack woman found guilty in fatal hit-and-run

When Colmant took the job in Washington nine years later, the family moved to Seattle for a couple of years, but Sydney and Dorie moved back to Abbotsford.

Sydney said her dad then began commuting every other weekend from Seattle to Abbotsford. When he couldn’t come back, they would drive to see him.

But then the pandemic hit, and they were no longer able to cross the border. Instead, they would get together every two weeks in Peace Arch Park or have visits along the ditch on Zero Avenue.

The family was devastated to receive the news about Colmant’s death.

“He was the best… the best person in the whole world, and we love him so much. And we are so sad that he isn’t here anymore, but we can only hope there are kind people out there that will do the right thing and let us bring closure to my dad’s death,” Sydney said in an interview with KING 5 News.

Sydney said the family received her dad’s cremated remains on Monday (April 19) and brought them back to Abbotsford.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to raise money towards bills and to “sort out many tasks in order to deal with his passing.”

The GoFundMe page states that Colmant was an “incredible and supportive dad, loving grandpa, best friend and so much more.”

“He was a kind and compassionate individual who was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The page can be found by searching “Help support Michael Colmant’s family” at gofundme.com.

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News