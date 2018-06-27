Abbotsford man charged with three child porn offences

Police execute search warrant in central Abbotsford in early June

An Abbotsford man has been charged with three child porn offences following an investigation that began last year.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said local police received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse.
RICHARD CULL

A search warrant was then executed on June 8, 2018 at the individual’s central Abbotsford residence, where police seized electronic devices.

Those devices were then analyzed and images of child sexual abuse were found, Bird said.

Richard John Cull, 30, was arrested and has been charged with importing/distributing child pornography, possession of child porn and accessing child porn.

Court records indicate he was released from custody on $1,000 bail.

He is next scheduled to appear July 12 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Previous story
Williams Lake considers airport improvement fee
Next story
Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Just Posted

As Toque, ‘Eh’-list musicians to rock Canadian classics at Surrey’s July 1 party

  • 13 hours ago

 

Round the Mountain race results

  • 13 hours ago

 

Crown wraps up case against alleged murderer of Blind Bay man

  • 13 hours ago

 

Abbotsford man charged with three child porn offences

 

Most Read