Abbotsford man charged with three child porn offences

An Abbotsford man has been charged with three child porn offences following an investigation that began last year.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said local police received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse.

RICHARD CULL

A search warrant was then executed on June 8, 2018 at the individual’s central Abbotsford residence, where police seized electronic devices.

Those devices were then analyzed and images of child sexual abuse were found, Bird said.

Richard John Cull, 30, was arrested and has been charged with importing/distributing child pornography, possession of child porn and accessing child porn.

Court records indicate he was released from custody on $1,000 bail.

He is next scheduled to appear July 12 in Abbotsford provincial court.