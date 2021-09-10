Abbotsford man, 52, found dead in truck in White Rock

Police were on scene on Monday, Aug. 30 after a deceased Abbotsford man was found in a vehicle at the Evergreen Baptist seniors’ housing campus in White Rock.

The White Rock RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after an Abbotsford man was recently found deceased in a vehicle in White Rock.

RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said BC Emergency Health Services received a report on Monday, Aug. 30 at about 5:45 p.m. that a man was in medical distress in the 1500 block of Oxford Street in White Rock.

When White Rock Fire Rescue arrived, they found a 52-year-old man deceased in a vehicle.

Police released the information on Friday (Sept. 10) after The Abbotsford News asked about the incident.

Earlier in the week, the newspaper received a message from a person saying they had known the man for more than 20 years and wondered why there had been no news articles about his death.

ALSO READ: Identity confirmed of body found in torched vehicle in Abbotsford

She said on the day he died, he arranged for two women whom he had met online to come to his home. The friend said that either the women drugged the man – who had heart issues and was diabetic – or he took some drugs on his own.

She alleged the women then ransacked his place and, at some point, they drove him in his truck to White Rock, where they left him on the Evergreen Baptist seniors’ housing campus.

The friend said it’s possible that the man was still alive when he was left in his vehicle.

Sears did not confirm any of the possible details preceding the man’s death. She said the BC Coroners Services is continuing to investigate the circumstances, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is not involved.

“The man’s identity will not be released, and no further information is available at this time,” Sears said.

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News