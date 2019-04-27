Abbotsford kids did chores, donated tooth fairy money for Cyrus Centre

Grade 5 students from Auguston Traditional Elementary (L-R) Emily, Vida Blue, Abby, Alex, Dexter, Riona, Brendan and Ben, backed by teacher Melanie Harder donated to the Cyrus Centre eight backpacks full of items they bought with $1,000 raised through everything from a class bake sale and recycling money to birthday and tooth fairy money. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

An Abbotsford Grade 5 class shoveled driveways, ran iced tea/lemonade stands, did homemade art sales, did bottle drives and even partnered with the tooth fairy to raise $1,000 to fill backpacks for youths at the Cyrus Centre.

As part of Melanie Harder’s Auguston Traditional Elementary School Grade 5 careers class, students were asked about three months ago what they could do to help the community.

“We were talking about being kind to others and caring for the community and giving back. And then I thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we do something as a class?’ ” said student Vida Blue, who was elected president of the class committee for the project.

Harder said the class then brainstormed on a chalkboard about different things they could do, and ultimately landed on raising money to fill backpacks with things like art supplies, deodorant, clothing and toothbrushes for the Cyrus Centre.

“We decided on the Cyrus Centre because we wanted to help kids in need and to give back to them, because we know they are going to be going through some hardship,” Blue said.

Harder said the first week, the funds did not raise any money, so she put $10 she got from recycling into the funds. After that, it took off, she said.

“We did a class bake sale,” Blue said. “Then lots of kids did things on their own at home, like shovelling snow, lemonade stands, iced tea, toy drive, garage sales. Some partnered up with some other kids and got sponsors.”

Harder said that included things like dentist parents sponsoring by donating toothbrushes.

As well, kids donated everything from allowance and birthday money to tooth fairy money to the project.

The students brought the backpacks to the Cyrus Centre Saturday afternoon, and got a tour of the facility.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

