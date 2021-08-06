Abbotsford International Airshow returns for 2021 with ‘SkyDrive’

New format features a drive-in movie type experience, show set for Aug. 6 to 8

An RCAF CF-18 Hornet arrived at Abbotsford International Airport on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for this weekend’s SkyDrive, presented by the Abbotsford International Airshow. Four shows will be offered from Friday to Sunday (Aug. 6-8).

The Abbotsford International Airshow takes place this weekend with a unique format for 2021.

The show, titled SkyDrive, runs from Friday to Sunday (Aug. 6-8) and features an experience similar to a drive-in movie.

Spectators can enjoy the show from the comfort of their own individual 400-square-foot spot on site at the Abbotsford International Airport.

Attendees can remain in their vehicle during the show or set up blankets and lawn chairs beside their vehicle to take in the show.

Shows run for approximately three and a half hours, and a total of four events are scheduled over the three days. Evening performances are planned for Aug. 6 and 7, with daytime performances set for Aug. 7 and 8.

There will be no static displays, vendors or ground attractions for the show. Fireworks displays have also been cancelled due to the wildfire situation in B.C.

Portable washrooms will be available on site and fans can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the show.

The show includes the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor, the US Navy Super Hornet Tac Demo, and the RCAF CF-18 Hornet.

Featured civilian performers include Jeff Boerboon in the one-of-a-kind Yak110, Ghostwriter Airshows and Canadian Jodi Rueger.

Tickets are sold only by the carload – of up to six people – and there are a limited number available. They must be purchased in advance. For tickets or the full schedule, visit abbotsfordairshow.com.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled – for only the second time since the airshow started in 1962 – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimated attendance for the 2019 show was 60,000, with 90,000 packing the grounds for the 2018 show.

Abbotsford News

Two RCAF CF-18 Hornets arrived at Abbotsford International Airport on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for this weekend’s SkyDrive, presented by the Abbotsford International Airshow. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)