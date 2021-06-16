Abbotsford International Airshow returns for 2021 with ‘SkyDrive’

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back for 2021 with the ‘SkyDrive’ concept.

After a one-year absence, the Abbotsford International Airshow is back with a unique format for 2021.

Organizers announced on Wednesday (June 16) that this year’s show will be titled SkyDrive and feature an experience similar to a drive-in movie.

SkyDrive will take over the skies of Abbotsford from Aug. 6 to 8 and allows spectators to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own individual 400 square-foot spot on site at the Abbotsford International Airport. Attendees can remain in their vehicle during the show or set up blankets and lawn chairs beside their vehicle to take in the show.

Shows will run for approximately three and a half hours and a total of four events are scheduled over the three days. Evening performances (with fireworks) are planned for Aug. 6 and 7, with daytime performances set for Aug. 7 and 8.

There will be no static displays, vendors or ground attractions for the show. Portable washrooms will be available on-site and fans can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the show.

Performers confirmed to appear include: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor and the RCAF CF-18 Hornet. Featured civilian performers include Jeff Boerboon in the one-of-a-kind Yak110, Ghostwriter Airshows and Canadian Jodi Rueger. More performer announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the event go on sale next week, and those who purchased 2020 Airshow tickets will receive options regarding their tickets.

Organizers stated that this is a limited capacity event and they expect it to sell out quickly.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the second time since the airshow started in 1962.

RELATED: Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Estimated attendance for the 2019 show was 60,000, with 90,000 packing the grounds for the 2018 show.

RELATED: Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

North Delta Reporter