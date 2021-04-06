Abbotsford International Airport to receive $720,000 COVID-19 relief subsidy

The Abbotsford International Airport will receive $720,000 as a one-time investment. The province announced $16.5 million going towards regional airports across the province, as well as $6.2 million to various inter-city bus operators, meant to support operations for the next year. Tim Sward photo.

Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) is set to receive $720,000 as part of B.C.’s $10 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

The funding was announced by the BC NDP on March 30, as a one-time investment of $16.5 million for regional airports across the province, as well as $6.2 million to various inter-city bus operators. It’s meant to support operations for the next year.

“The Abbotsford International Airport and the staff that run it are integral to the Fraser Valley, providing services that go far beyond passenger travel,” said Pam Alexis MLA for the Abbotsford-Mission riding.

“Our government knows that helping keep these airports and bus operators going and keeping people employed is key to the success of our province.”

The airport’s management submitted an application letter for the subsidy, identifying its role in emergency medical evacuations and its lost revenue during the pandemic.

It received the maximum amount of funding.

Without financial support, B.C.’s regional airports could be unable to sustain essential services such as fire suppression and medevac services, according to the March 31 news release.

The grant will allow them to maintain their air terminals, runways and essential movements of goods and peoples, the release said.

Several bus operators that run through the Fraser Valley will also be receiving government support.

The industry has experienced a significant decrease in ridership during the pandemic, and the funding will pay for operation costs, maintenance expenses, as well as overhead costs while they plan for a post-pandemic world, the release said.

