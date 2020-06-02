Abbotsford Hospital COVID-19 outbreak over, a new one reported at business

New World Technologies is site of 'very small' outbreak, says Dr. Bonnie Henry

The COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was declared over on Tuesday, June 2. (File photo)

Abbotsford has recorded a new COVID-19 outbreak at one location, while the previous outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) has been declared over.

The ARH outbreak, first reported on May 15, affected a total of 11 staff members and one patient.

In her daily briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two ARH health-care workers ended up in the intensive-care unit.

“I’m just extremely pleased to be able to say that both of them were discharged home, and grateful for the care that they received, and for the whole team at Fraser Health and at Abbotsford who weathered that storm and cared for each other through it,” she said.

Henry also reported two new community outbreaks in Fraser Health. One was at New World Technologies on Progressive Way in Abbotsford, and the other at Maersk Distribution in Delta.

“These are very small and … this is a testament to how people are being very careful and vigilant,” she said.

Henry said the two outbreaks were caught early, and Fraser Health is working with the companies on site to investigate the outbreaks and prevent further transmission.

The outbreak at ARH was linked to transmission with the facility and not those brought to ARH from elsewhere.

