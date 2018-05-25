Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

  • May. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Henry Kang, 50, is an Abbotsford resident and teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondary schools.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said police began their investigation in January of this year after receiving an allegation of sexual assault involving Kang.

Thomas said specific details are not being released, as the two alleged victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

She said other potential victims are encouraged to contact the APD as soon as possible.

Kang’s next court date is scheduled sometime in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Business notes: The prawn rush is on at Mad Dogs Crab Seafood market
Next story
Names picked for Nanaimo’s new automated garbage trucks

Just Posted

THE SCENE

  • 13 hours ago

 

Requiring an art piece of developer great idea

  • 13 hours ago

 

Peninsula’s ‘magnificent men’ unleash their zany side

  • 13 hours ago

 

Bulkley River still dangerous

 

Most Read