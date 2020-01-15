Abbotsford garbage crews redeployed to battle snow

If today’s your garbage day, you’ll have to hold onto your trash for a couple of weeks.
The city has cancelled garbage pickup because of the snow. City workers who would otherwise be tasked with garbage collection have been redeployed to snow removal.
Garbage pickup is also not taking place on the city’s east side, where a private contractor is tasked with collecting trash.
The city says residents can put double the normal amount out on their next scheduled collection day.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com