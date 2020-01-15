Abbotsford garbage crews redeployed to battle snow

Residents will be able to put out double normal allocation in two weeks

Significant changes to Abbotsford's waste programs will see garbage containers replace bins and bags.

If today’s your garbage day, you’ll have to hold onto your trash for a couple of weeks.

The city has cancelled garbage pickup because of the snow. City workers who would otherwise be tasked with garbage collection have been redeployed to snow removal.

Garbage pickup is also not taking place on the city’s east side, where a private contractor is tasked with collecting trash.

The city says residents can put double the normal amount out on their next scheduled collection day.

