Abbotsford flights cancelled in windstorm

Flights have been cancelled at the Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) as a windstorm rages through the region.

At least two flights arriving in Abbotsford have been cancelled: a WestJet flight from Calgary scheduled to land at 9:21 a.m. and a Swoop Airline flight scheduled to arrive from Hamilton at 9:27 a.m.

After that, a Swoop Airline flight arriving from Edmonton, scheduled for 8:58 a.m. is now expected to land at 10:20 a.m.

Just one outbound flight has been cancelled so far: a return WestJet flight from Abbotsford to Calgary scheduled for 9:55 a.m.

Meanwhile, a Swoop Airline flight scheduled to leave Abbotsford at 10:20 a.m. for Hamilton is now expected to leave the ground at 11:50 a.m.

For updates from the City of Abbotsford on matters of emergency related to the extreme weather, check the city’s website.

