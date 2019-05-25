Abbotsford firefighters knock down house fire before it can spread

No one believed to be inside structure at the time of the fire on Clayburn Road Saturday morning

Abbotsford firefighters were able to knock down a structure fire on Clayburn Road in the north end of Abbotsford Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at around 1:30 a.m., where they found a house at the back of a rural farm with smoke and flames coming out of an upstairs room.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service took quick action and was able to douse the fire before it could spread to the rest of the building. No one was believe to be inside at the time.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.