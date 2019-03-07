Abbotsford fire crews respond to apartment fire

Crews were called to the blaze late Wednesday night on Countess Street

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to a large apartment fire on Countess Street late Wednesday night.

Crews arrived to the scene at around 11 p.m., and reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor suite. The fire then reportedly spread to the roof and other suites.

Reports of missing persons in the fire have not been confirmed. Abbotsford Fire Rescue officials were not immediately available for comment.

More to come…

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.