Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger

A car containing seven passengers - including one in the trunk - was fined $311 by the Abbotsford Police Department on Friday. (Abbotsford Police Twitter)

After an unusual incident on Friday night, the Abbotsford Police Department is reminding locals that the trunk is not a suitable place for a passenger to sit.

Cops tweeted out a photo that night of the offending party, and the driver was handed a $311 fine for operating a vehicle with too many people inside.

An #AbbyPD Traffic Officer located this little surprise in the trunk of a 2 dr coupe! The trunk is a dangerous places to be in a collision as they are designed to collapse on impact to protect passengers. Please do NOT do this.

Your passengers are #preciouscargo. #Drivesafe pic.twitter.com/E0Fb0z2lWY — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 26, 2019

The car contained six adults in the vehicle proper – two in the front seats and four in the back seat, with one person spread out over the laps of the other three.

A seventh person was then located in the trunk.

APD reminded all drivers that a vehicle can only carry as many people as there are seat belts.