Abbotsford demonstration planned for Friday

A pair of marches in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en demonstrations are set for downtown Abbotsford on Friday and Saturday, but organizers have said they don’t plan to block the rail lines or roads.

Organizers say they plan to march from Jubilee Park to the Essendene Road rail crossing Friday afternoon. They say they intend to remain in the area for some time, but don’t plan on blocking the train tracks or traffic through downtown.

The first march will begin around 3 p.m. A second, along the same route, is planned for Saturday, starting around 10 a.m.

Downtown Abbotsford merchants have been notified that there could be some traffic disruptions.

Darien Johnsen, a UFV student who is part of the group organizing the demonstration, said the group doesn’t intend to disrupt drivers or trains.

“We’re trying to make it as non-disruptive as possible,” she said. “We’re just getting behind the voices of the Wet’suwet’en heridetary leaders.”

Johnsen said demonstrators hope to rally support and educate the public. But she said the group has also encountered anger online. Since posting notification of the demonstration online, the group has been the subject of threats, about which they have contacted police.

“It’s been pretty shocking to see the amount of hate going on,” Johnsen said.

