Abbotsford chamber names new executive director

Katerina Anastasiadis to take over for Allan Asaph at end of the month

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director.

Katerina Anastasiadis will succeed retiring chamber head Allan Asaph at the end of November.

“Katerina joins us with a successful background in public policy, government relations and the not-for-profit sector,” said Chamber president Mark Warkentin. “Her experience working with federal and provincial government departments and ministries, as well as time spent in areas of international trade, will bring a new set of skills to our chamber.”

Anastasiadis comes from a family of Abbotsford entrepreneurs, the chamber said in a news release, with her parents previously running a Greek restaurant in the city.

Anastasiadis has previously worked for a range of federal and provincial departments, and was most recently advisor of strategic partnerships for Covenant House Vancouver, an organization that serves at-risk and homeless youth. She also previously served as director of immigration and government relations at the Vancouver International Maritime Centre.

Warkentin adds, “Katerina has roots in the community and it is an opportune time for her to return and play a strong role in support of the growth of our business sector. We welcome her and look forward to having her as leader of our chamber team.”

Anastasiadis will start in the new job on Nov. 28.