Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

A total of 22 staff members and 19 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 at an Abbotsford care home.

The figures were released in a update on Monday afternoon (Nov. 9) from Tabor Village, which owns and operates Tabor Home, a long-term-care facility.

The outbreak was first reported on Friday (Nov. 6), when Tabor Village reported that seven staff and two residents had tested positive.

Dan Levitt, executive director of Tabor Village, stated in the most recent update that Tabor Home continues to work with the Fraser Health rapid response team on site, and communication with residents and families will continue for the duration of the outbreak.

He said affected staff members are in self-isolation at their homes, and residents are in self-isolation in their homes at Tabor Home.

“As you can imagine, this is an ever-changing situation as we work to contain the outbreak and take every precaution necessary to put an end to this virus within Tabor Home,” Levitt states in the newsletter.

He said the site has been learning about new cases “over the course of this last week,” which resulted in changing numbers.

Levitt said they “hope and pray for the best, but plan for the worst.”

“In this case, the worst means the very real possibility of new cases arising throughout this week. We are working in overdrive to guard against that, but it is a possibility,” he stated.

Levitt said among the steps being taken at Tabor Home are ensuring that they have a well-stocked supply of personal protective equipment, maintaining staffing levels, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting movement within the facility, and enhancing cleaning and infection-control measures.

